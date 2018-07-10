SPORTS
espn

Security man Ralph Walker, athletic trainer Chelsea Lane leave Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors security man Ralph Walker, who in recent seasons had primarily worked closely with Stephen Curry, has departed the organization to spend more time with family.

Walker confirmed his exit via text message, saying, "Will miss you all." He had been a fixture on the Golden State sidelines and almost anywhere Curry went, staying close to the two-time MVP at home and on the road. Walker is a former member of the Oakland Police Department.

Also Tuesday, the Warriors said athletic trainer Chelsea Lane had departed for a job running the Atlanta Hawks training staff. She played a key role in getting Curry back from a knee injury this postseason as the Warriors won a second straight championship and third in four years -- and Lane worked back several other stars from late-season injuries, too, such as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Golden State also announced the re-signing of big man Kevon Looney that had been agreed to last week when free agency began. Looney, receiving a one-year deal for the minimum, averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game and earned five postseason starts.
