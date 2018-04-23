SPORTS
espn

Semien's tiebreaking homer in 9th sends A's past Rangers 9-4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking homer on the first pitch of the ninth inning and the surging Oakland Athletics went on to their third straight victory, 9-4 over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

The Athletics (12-11) have won seven of eight, and have a winning record for the first time since they won their season opener before a three-game losing streak.

Semien's third homer of the season, off Kevin Jepsen (0-3), snapped a 3-all tie and ignited a six-run outburst. Matt Chapman had an RBI triple with two outs, then after a pitching change scored on a single by Mark Canha before Jake Smolinski hit a two-run triple.

Ryan Buchter (1-0), the fourth of five Oakland pitchers, retired the only two batters he faced -- the last out of the eighth and the first out in the ninth.

The Rangers, who are 3-11 at home this season, tied the game in the fourth when Jurickson Profar drew a two-out walk from Trevor Cahill and Robinson Chirinos followed with his third homer of the season.

Khris Davis had a two-run double in the third to put Oakland up 2-0, giving him 21 RBI this season. Chad Pinder's RBI single an inning later made it 3-1.

Rookie second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Rangers' No. 9 hitter, doubled in the third for their first hit and scored on a wild pitch.

NO DECISIONS

Both starting pitchers allowed three runs over five innings. Rangers lefty Matt Moore, who was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the sixth, struck out two and walked two. Cahill, who threw seven scoreless innings in his only other start this season for the A's, had six strikeouts, two walks and the wild pitch that allowed a run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Doug Fister (right hip strain) felt good a day after throwing a bullpen and is set to come off the disabled list to start the series finale Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Rangers lefty Cole Hamels (1-3), trying to avoid four losses by the end of April for the first time in his career, has lost four consecutive home starts -- including both this season. Right-hander Andrew Triggs, with a 1.02 ERA in four career appearances against Texas, starts for the A's in the middle game of the three-game series.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Video
Semien crushes go-ahead homer
Semien crushes go-ahead homer
Marcus Semien homers to left to put the Athletics on top in the ninth inning.
Related Topics:
sportsespntexas rangersoakland athleticsmlb
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
A's say former owner Ken Hofmann has died at 95
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
Two thumbs up! Belt's 21-pitch at-bat a triumph of cinema
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
Show More
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Gas line rupture at SF homeless shelter sends 14 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
More News