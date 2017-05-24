SERENA WILLIAMS

Tennis star Serena Williams accepts position on SurveyMonkey board

Serena Williams celebrates win over Britain's Johanna Konta during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
Tennis star Serena Williams wants to help diversify the tech industry now that she is joining a Silicon Valley boardroom for the first time. Online poll taking service SurveyMonkey announced Williams' appointment to its board on Wednesday.

Like many other African-Americans, Williams has been disappointed with the Silicon Valley hiring practices that have resulted in the vast majority of high-paying technology jobs being filled by white and Asian men.

She says she hopes to be at the forefront of changing things in her new role at SurveyMonkey, which is based in San Mateo, California. But Williams didn't offer specifics about her plans.

The 35-year-old Williams already has been hanging out in Silicon Valley more frequently now that she is engaged to high-tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder and of online forum Reddit.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
