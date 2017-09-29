NEW YORK --There were two incredible honors Friday for San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays on the anniversary of his greatest play.
Sixty-three years ago Mays made his legendary catch of a Vic Wertz blast at the Polo Grounds in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series.
In honor of that play, Major League Baseball announced Friday that the World Series MVP award will be names after the "Say Hey" kid.
The 86-year-old issued a statement saying, "I am proud to lend my name to this important award. What a day it's been."
There was a big cheer in New York City as well where they dedicated Willie Mays Drive -- located on the corner of 155th Street and Harlem River Road, not far from the old Polo Grounds site.
Mays' son Michael attended the event on his father's behalf.
