San Francisco and New York Giants legend Willie Mays honored by MLB

This is an archival image of baseball legend Willie Mays. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
There were two incredible honors Friday for San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays on the anniversary of his greatest play.

Sixty-three years ago Mays made his legendary catch of a Vic Wertz blast at the Polo Grounds in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series.

In honor of that play, Major League Baseball announced Friday that the World Series MVP award will be names after the "Say Hey" kid.

The 86-year-old issued a statement saying, "I am proud to lend my name to this important award. What a day it's been."

There was a big cheer in New York City as well where they dedicated Willie Mays Drive -- located on the corner of 155th Street and Harlem River Road, not far from the old Polo Grounds site.

Mays' son Michael attended the event on his father's behalf.

