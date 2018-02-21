SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants confirm Orlando Cepeda is in critical condition

Former San Francisco Giant Orlando Cepeda appears in 1962. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Giants released a statement Wednesday morning on the condition of Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, who was hospitalized Monday evening in critical condition due to a cardiac incident.


The team asked fans to keep Cepeda, 80, and his family in their thoughts and prayers. The family asked for privacy during this time.

Cepeda remains in critical condition Wednesday in a Bay Area hospital.

