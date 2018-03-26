SPORTS

SF Giants hold annual Play Ball luncheon to benefit Junior Giants

EMBED </>More Videos

Opening Day is right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants held their annual Play Ball luncheon at the Fairmont to benefit the Junior Giants Monday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Opening Day is right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants held their annual Play Ball luncheon at the Fairmont to benefit the Junior Giants Monday.

Brandon Belt, Hunter Pence, and Mark Melancon were on hand to sign autographs, and so was the newest Giant, Andrew McCutchen.

RELATED: Ty Blach to start opener with Madison Bumgarner out

The players remembered it's important to give back.

"Professional baseball players were my idols," said Belt. "People I greatly looked up to so we just try to be those role models and be somebody they could look up to as well."

The Giants' newest employee was also in attendance -- former manager Dusty Baker. He was brought back in an advisory role to team president Larry Baer.

Baker was the Giants manager through much of the 90s and the opening of AT&T Par, earning three Manager of the Year awards and leading the Giants to the 2002 World Series.

RELATED: Dusty Baker back with Giants as special adviser to CEO

The Giants and A's play game two of the Bay Bridge pre-season series Monday night at AT&T Park.

The regular MLB season starts on Thursday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsMLBbaseballchildrencharitycharitiesfoodSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
VIDEO: Dusty Baker talks to ABC7 about return to SF Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
VIDEO: Car drives down steps outside Safeway in SF's Castro
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Show More
Fake image shows Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
VIDEO: Dusty Baker talks to ABC7 about return to SF Giants
San Bruno man pleads no contest for killing, dismembering neighbor
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry begins visit to Bay Area research centers
More News
Top Video
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
More Video