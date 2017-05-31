SFO shows off Warriors pride ahead of NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco International Airport is showing its Golden State Warriors pride ahead of the NBA Finals.
Watch the NBA Finals on ABC7 starting Thursday, May 7.
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017