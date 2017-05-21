SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The 106th annual Bay to Breakers race took place Sunday in San Francisco.
This year, the race celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.
Runners started at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets and ran about seven miles west across the city, finishing on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.
Organizers say 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators attended.
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
