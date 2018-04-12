  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SAN JOSE SHARKS

San Jose Sharks begin quest for first ever Stanley Cup in game against Anaheim Ducks

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start Thursday for the San Jose Sharks and fans have high hopes. The team is in Anaheim for Game 1 of their series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Support for the Sharks can be seen everywhere in San Jose. Electronic signs, colorful teal displays under bridges, banners on light poles, and even the jerseys of the entire team can be seen hanging on San Pedro Street, all with the same message, "Go Sharks."

"If you go to any of the spots, everything is "Sharks Territory. Everybody starts wearing all the stuff. Yeah, it's a cool crowd," Hayward resident Evan Ruane said.

"It's great for the city of San Jose. You know, whenever we can drive more excitement about the city, more excitement about the team to the downtown area. It fills restaurants, which is a great economic impact to the city," said Jim Sparaco, the director of public relations for the San Jose Sharks.

RELATED: Rival Sharks, Ducks gear up for Game 1

The Sharks are almost always a sure bet to make the playoffs. The team has only missed the postseason twice in the past 20 years. Two seasons ago they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Betting odds Thursday have the Sharks as a long shot to win it all, at 22 to 1.

A watch party is being held at Britannia Arms in downtown San Jose Thursday and the Stanley Cup will be there for fans to check out in person.

Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Francois Beauchemin are still around in Anaheim, while Thornton, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Joe Pavelski are still in teal. When they drop the puck on another first-round meeting Thursday night at Honda Center, the veterans from both clubs will keep in mind what they've learned from many years of the playoff grind.

RELATED: Sharks' Evander Kane eager for 1st playoffs in 9th season

"We would have liked to probably handle that series a little better," recalled Pavelski, now the Sharks' captain. "We were great in the regular season. Just never really got it going. This group understands we want to get off to a good start. If you get that first goal under your belt and play with the lead, more often than not it puts that other team under a little bit of pressure."
Much has changed for both teams in the ensuing nine years, but this rivalry hasn't cooled much. Getzlaf and Perry are still seeking their first Stanley Cup since 2007, while the Sharks are still waiting to raise it for the first time.

The first home game is Monday.

Click here to get the game schedule and tickets.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Sharks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhl playoffsnhlhockeyAnaheim DucksSan Jose SharksDowntown San JoseSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Rival Sharks, Ducks gear up for Game 1
Ducks-Sharks preview, pick: Predicting a close San Jose win
NHL moves up All-Star skills competition, game in 2019
Sharks' Evander Kane eager for 1st playoffs in 9th season
More San Jose Sharks
SPORTS
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with three felonies
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Former Stanford CB Terrence Alexander joins LSU as grad transfer
More Sports
Top Stories
NTSB removes Tesla from deadly crash investigation, Tesla disputes claim
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
CHP investigating 2 freeway shootings in East Bay overnight
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Show More
Protest to be held over Google's San Jose development plans
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
More News