Sharks host Golden Knights in division showdown

Coach Peter DeBoer says the San Jose Sharks are not doing anything different during their finest stretch of the season. Opposing defenses may beg to differ.

In a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division, the Sharks go for their sixth straight win on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, who may be without goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

After extending their streak with Tuesday's 6-2 rout of the New Jersey Devils, second-place San Jose (41-23-9) moved within eight points of Vegas (47-21-5) with nine games remaining.

Even fourth-liners Eric Fehr, Barclay Goodrow and Jannik Hansen chipped in with a goal apiece.

"We're not doing anything differently," DeBoer said. "I think pucks are going in for us. Guys are shooting with a little confidence, but it's not like we've had a magic formula for it."

San Jose has scored 27 goals during its run.

Nine players have collected at least five points, but captain Joe Pavelski (one goal, five assists) and defenseman Brendon Dillon (two goals, four assists) are the only Sharks to get on the scoresheet in each game.

"I don't know if we're playing our best hockey," DeBoer said. "We're winning. We're doing a lot of good things. We're finding ways to win games at an important time."

But the Golden Knights have beaten the Sharks twice this season, including a 5-3 win on Feb. 8 in San Jose. Vegas is also in search of its third straight win after topping the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, on Tuesday night.

The win came with a price as Fleury (27-11-3, 2.18 goals-against average, four shutouts) left after the first period with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day.

On Wednesday, coach Gerard Gallant didn't tip his hand on Fleury's status, indicating that he could face the Sharks.

"I'm not getting into specifics about what he's doing, but he's not going to come (to San Jose on Wednesday)" Gallant told the team's official website. "He could join us (Thursday) or in the very near future. He's not coming on our plane (Wednesday). He could be there (Thursday), he could be there the next day.

If Fleury cannot play, Malcolm Subban (11-3-1, 2.55 GAA) would get the call. Subban replaced Maxime Lagace and got the decision in the Golden Knights' 5-4 overtime win against the Sharks on Nov. 24.

San Jose is expected to go with Martin Jones, who has four wins with 12 goals allowed during the club's streak. Jones (26-18-6, 2.50 GAA, four shutouts) started both matchups with the expansion club, posting an 0-1-0 mark with a 5.29 GAA.

The Sharks defense will be tasked with trying to slow down centers Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson. Marchessault leads the team with 44 assists and 67 points, while Karlsson needs one goal to be the fourth player with 40 goals this season.

Karlsson has three goals and an assist in his last two games.

"This is going to be like a playoff game. I can't wait," Marchessault told the team's website. "They have a lot at stake and so do we. If we focus on our game and not worry about them, we'll be OK. But I expect a real hard game with both teams ready to go."

Vegas will play host to San Jose in the final regular-season meeting between the teams on March 31.

