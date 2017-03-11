GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Showdown between Warriors, Spurs lacking star power with best players benched

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Tonight's showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference is going to be lacking a whole lot of star power.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all will sit out the nationally televised game on Saturday night in San Antonio against the second-seeded Spurs.

Kerr made the announcement after the weary Warriors lost for the fourth time in six games, 103-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Golden State is at the tail end of a stretch of eight games in 13 days in eight different cities, a scheduling quirk Kerr says he's never seen before.

The Spurs will be short-handed as well. Kawhi Leonard will miss the game after being entered in the NBA's concussion protocol. And forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to a minor heart arrhythmia, the latest occurrence of heart issues for the five-time All-Star.
He will have further tests before the Spurs can determine just how long he will be out.

We want to see your Dub Nation pride! Share your fan photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
Click here for the latest stories, videos, and photos on the Golden State Warriors.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBASan Antonio SpursbasketballTexasSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
With decison to rest Warriors stars vs. Spurs, Andre Iguodala goes off
Spurs, Warriors downplay matchup
Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7
Draymond Green: Refs applying double standard to me
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
With decison to rest Warriors stars vs. Spurs, Andre Iguodala goes off
Spurs, Warriors downplay matchup
Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7
Draymond Green: Refs applying double standard to me
More Sports
Top Stories
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF -- WATCH LIVE
Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody
Search efforts intensify for missing woman in Woodside
Intruder scaled fence to enter White House grounds Friday night
Man accused of stalking minors appeared in court Friday
Show More
Spurs, Warriors downplay matchup
Draymond Green: Refs applying double standard to me
With decison to rest Warriors stars vs. Spurs, Andre Iguodala goes off
Boy battling cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Warm Springs BART station prepared to open
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos