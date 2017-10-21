DANCE

BUST A MOVE: San Jose State coach teaches ABC7's Larry Beil how to dance

The San Jose State assistant football coach who went viral with his dancing during practice showed ABC7's Larry Beil some of his signature moves during "After the Game" on Saturday night. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Jose State's Assistant Coach Alonzo Carter went viral earlier this year with a video of him dancing at practice. When "U Can't Touch This" was played, the former MC Hammer backup dancer couldn't resist. And the rest is viral video history!

Carter appeared on "After the Game" with ABC7's Larry Beil on Saturday night and showed off some of his signature moves.

Watch the video player above to see Carter and Beil busting a move!

VIDEO: San Jose State football coach goes full MC Hammer to 'U Can't Touch This'
At San Jose State University, one football coach went full Hammer time to get his team motivated for practice.

