EMBED >More News Videos At San Jose State University, one football coach went full Hammer time to get his team motivated for practice.

San Jose State's Assistant Coach Alonzo Carter went viral earlier this year with a video of him dancing at practice . When "U Can't Touch This" was played, the former MC Hammer backup dancer couldn't resist. And the rest is viral video history!Carter appeared on "After the Game" with ABC7's Larry Beil on Saturday night and showed off some of his signature moves.