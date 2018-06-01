GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Sources: Cavs' Kevin Love won't be suspended for Game 2

Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Sources tell ESPN that Cavaliers forward Kevin Love won't be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals after lingering on the court while he wasn't checked into the game on Thursday night when a scuffle broke out.

RELATED: Tensions rise as Cavaliers, Warriors involved in scuffle in Game 1

No update has been given on Tristan Thompson, who might face a suspension after getting ejected for a flagrant foul when he hit Draymond Green with the ball.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersnba finalsNBAbasketballOracle ArenaOakland
Related
'Be better tomorrow:' LeBron James walks out of NBA Finals presser
JR Smith on dribbling out clock: 'I thought we were going to take a timeout'
Tensions rise as Cavaliers, Warriors involved in scuffle in Game 1
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News