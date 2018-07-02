Sources: DeMarcus Cousins agrees to 1-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors

Joining the Warriors, who already have a staggering lineup of All-NBA talent, should allow Cousins enough time to comfortably recover from his injury prior to returning to the court next season.
Sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes thatCousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State andBoston.
Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry welcomed his new teammate on Twitter shortly after the news broke.
The Warriors, already -110 favorites to win the 2019 NBA championship at the Wesgate Las Vegas SuperBook, jumped to -150 favorites when Cousins' impending signing was reported.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 2018-19 Warriors will be the sixth team in NBA history -- and first since the 1975-76 Celtics -- to have five All-Stars from the previous season.
Cousins, 27, became expendable in New Orleans on Monday after the Pelicans agreed to a deal with free-agent center Julius Randle.
The move gives Cousins an outstanding chance to recover from his injury, show he is healthy and rejoin the free-agent market again next summer.
Atwo-time all-NBA selection, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and a 35.4 percent 3-point shooting average last season in 48 games with the Pelicans.
The Warriors lost center JaVale McGee in free agency to theLos Angeles Lakers.
Golden State used its taxpayer midlevel exception to reach a deal with Cousins, who underwent surgery in late January to repair the torn Achilles. He has been rehabilitating the injury and is hoping to return sometime in December or January.
The free-agent market dried up on Cousins, who struggled to find a team willing to give him a long-term contract at the kind of max-level salary that he would've received prior to the injury.
