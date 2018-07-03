SPORTS
Sources: Kevon Looney agrees to re-sign with Golden State

Chris Haynes
Free-agent forward Kevon Looney has agreed to re-sign withGolden Statefor one year at the league minimum, league sources tell ESPN.

Looney, 22, is one of the Warriors' top versatile defenders in the frontcourt. The back-to-back NBA champions declined to pick up his fourth-year option last October when he was fighting for playing time, but the third-year forward came on strong down the stretch of the 2017-18 season.

He will have a chance to compete for the starting job at center along with Jordan Bell while DeMarcus Cousins continues to rehab from an Achilles injury.

Looney appeared in 66 games last season, averaging four points in 13.8 minutes per game.
