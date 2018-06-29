SPORTS
Sources: Steve Kerr's new deal with Warriors to be among richest for NBA coach

Adrian Wojnarowski
Steve Kerr, who has won three championships with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a contract extension that will make him one of the NBA's highest paid coaches, league sources told ESPN.

Kerr, who signed a five-year deal with Golden State in 2014, has led the Warriors to four straight NBA Finals and three championships, including two straight.

The 52-year-old Kerr has fought through significant health issues in the past three years but has been determined topush forward with this Warriors dynasty.

Golden State also signed general manager Bob Myers to a contract extension last summer.

Kerr has a 265-63 regular-season record and is 63-20 in the playoffs. He won five championships in his playing career, including three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs.
