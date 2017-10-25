  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Springer's 2-run homer gives Astros Game 2 win

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve celebrates their back-to-back home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 10th inning of Game 2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP)

LOS ANGELES --
George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

The teams combined for a Series record eight homers. When the slugging was finally over, the Astros had hung on to win a World Series game for the first time in their 56-season history.

Houston trailed 3-2 in the ninth when Marwin Gonzalez hit a leadoff home run against closer Kenley Jansen. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the Houston 10th for a 5-3 lead.

The Dodgers then rallied, tying it on Yasiel Puig's home run and an RBI single with two outs by Enrique Hernandez.

Springer's shot off Brandon McCarthy gave Houston just enough margin to withstand Charlie Culberson's homer in the bottom of the 11th.

Game 3 is Friday night in Houston.

