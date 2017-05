Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight, per Coach Pop — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 20, 2017

According to a tweet by the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi Leonard will sit out of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State Warriors.Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also ruled that Leonard should be out from game 3.Leonard did not finish Game 1 on Sunday after reinjuring his left ankle when Warriors Zaza Pachulio's foot hit Leonard's ankle.That means San Antonio will face the Warriors Saturday without their star player. The game begins at 6:00 p.m.