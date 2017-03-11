GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

San Antonio Spurs roll over Golden State Warriors for 107-85 win

Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes (22) grabs the rebound against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16). (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Patty Mills had 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 107-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a game short on star power to pull within a half-game of the NBA's top record.

The big showdown between the league's top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.

Already without Kevin Durant due to a knee injury, Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

The Spurs were expecting to be without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray due to injuries, but received a jolt when they were informed that LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely with a minor heart arrhythmia. Aldridge underwent tests Saturday and will have more Monday.

Ian Clark had 36 points to lead Golden State, which suffered its third straight loss and fifth in seven games.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Click here for the latest stories, videos, and photos on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsSan Antonio SpursNBAbasketballOaklandSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Mills leads Spurs past Warriors in game minus top stars
Warriors face Spurs on ABC7
Warriors-Spurs matchup turns into battle of backups; fans not pleased
Steve Kerr not offended by Andre Iguodala's racially charged remarks
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Sounders score twice late to steal draw as Red Bulls ruin Tim Howard's return
Mills leads Spurs past Warriors in game minus top stars
Warriors face Spurs on ABC7
Warriors-Spurs matchup turns into battle of backups; fans not pleased
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
Fire consumes hazardous materials at Stanford
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Obamas meet Bono for lunch in NYC
Grandfather of slain Indiana teen pleads for help: 'Somebody knows something'
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Show More
Kerr's call to rest stars on back-to-back part of modern NBA reality
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody
Search efforts intensify for missing woman in Woodside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos