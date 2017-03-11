Patty Mills had 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 107-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a game short on star power to pull within a half-game of the NBA's top record.The big showdown between the league's top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.Already without Kevin Durant due to a knee injury, Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.The Spurs were expecting to be without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray due to injuries, but received a jolt when they were informed that LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely with a minor heart arrhythmia. Aldridge underwent tests Saturday and will have more Monday.Ian Clark had 36 points to lead Golden State, which suffered its third straight loss and fifth in seven games.