Stanford holds off BYU's late rally 86-83 in NIT

STANFORD, Calif. -- Reid Travis scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Michael Humphrey added 11 and 14 and Stanford topped BYU 86-83 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Travis gave Stanford a 69-58 lead on a dunk with 7:09 remaining but the Cardinal didn't hit another field goal until freshman Daejon Davis sank a contested 3-pointer at the 1:48 mark. BYU's Jahshire Hardnett grabbed an offensive rebound and finished in traffic, then his steal led to a fast-break layup to pull to 72-68 and cap a 10-0 run after a technical foul on Cougar coach Dave Rose.

Stanford led by 10 with 36 seconds left but BYU wouldn't go away. TJ Haws made a steal at 13.5 on an inbounds pass and Elijah Bryant hit a long 3-pointer to pull BYU to 85-83. Daejon Davis went 1 of 2 at the line for a three-point lead. Bryant was fouled at 5.7 before he could get off a potential tying 3-pointer and Haws grabbed the second free-throw miss, raced to the 3-point line and was just off on a 3.

Stanford (19-15) will play Oklahoma State in the next round.

Bryant led BYU (24-11) with 28 points and Yoeli Childs fouled out with 2:27 remaining with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Haws missed all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Stanford guard Daejon Davis breaks out an array of jab steps and pump fakes before draining a 3 in his defender's face to ice the game for the Cardinal.

