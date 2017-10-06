#warriors fans in China rocking some old school classics. pic.twitter.com/3EXIpFFZck — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017

The Golden State Warriors are the hottest ticket in town this week in China.About $1,300 for courtside seats to see the Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Shenzhen.Former Bay Area residents who now call Beijing home made a huge effort to see their favorite team place in their new home.From a coaching perspective, a week in China is a less than ideal way to prepare for a season.But Coach Steve Kerr sees the NBA's global vision and the role the warriors play in that mission.