Golden State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage

The Golden State Warriors are the hottest ticket in town this week in China. Fans are shelling out thousands to see an NBA game on the global stage. (KGO-TV )

SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are the hottest ticket in town this week in China.

About $1,300 for courtside seats to see the Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Shenzhen.

Former Bay Area residents who now call Beijing home made a huge effort to see their favorite team place in their new home.

From a coaching perspective, a week in China is a less than ideal way to prepare for a season.

But Coach Steve Kerr sees the NBA's global vision and the role the warriors play in that mission.

Watch the video player above for more from the Golden State Warriors trip to China.
Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

