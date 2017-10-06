SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are the hottest ticket in town this week in China.
About $1,300 for courtside seats to see the Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Shenzhen.
Former Bay Area residents who now call Beijing home made a huge effort to see their favorite team place in their new home.
From a coaching perspective, a week in China is a less than ideal way to prepare for a season.
But Coach Steve Kerr sees the NBA's global vision and the role the warriors play in that mission.
