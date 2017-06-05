Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy

Oakland, Calif. (KGO) --A quick moment caught on camera has the internet in a frenzy -- Steph Curry was caught on the floor with a towel on his head, and people accused the Warriors star of being disrespectful.
RELATED: Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in NBA Finals
Tweets like this one from the LA Times called the basketball MVP's conduct into question.
Was Stephen Curry really taking a nap during the Warriors' Game 2 rout of the Cavaliers? https://t.co/6WEag16M25 pic.twitter.com/EFnCEnZxtf— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 5, 2017
Thr truth is, shortly before that, Steph took a knee to his thigh and was limping afterward. He went to the sidelines to receive treatment and was not napping.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.