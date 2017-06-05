Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy

Was Stephen Curry really taking a nap during the Warriors' Game 2 rout of the Cavaliers? https://t.co/6WEag16M25 pic.twitter.com/EFnCEnZxtf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 5, 2017

A quick moment caught on camera has the internet in a frenzy -- Steph Curry was caught on the floor with a towel on his head, and people accused the Warriors star of being disrespectful.Tweets like this one from the LA Times called the basketball MVP's conduct into question.Thr truth is, shortly before that, Steph took a knee to his thigh and was limping afterward. He went to the sidelines to receive treatment and was not napping.