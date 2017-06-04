GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in NBA Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann caught up with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench for the Warriors Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Sunday. The Dubs coach, who has been out since April with back issues, helped spark the Warriors to a 132-113 win. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann caught up with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench for the Warriors Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena on Sunday. The Dubs coach, who has been out since April with back issues, helped spark the Warriors to a 132-113 win. Game 3 is in Cleveland this Wednesday on ABC7.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Click here for full coverage of the Golden State Warriors.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorssteve kerrnba finalsNBACleveland CavaliersbasketballOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
Warriors beat Cavs 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
Steve Kerr coaching Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
Warriors beat Cavs 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
Steve Kerr coaching Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors beat Cavs 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Islamic State reportedly claims responsibility for London attacks
After 'horrific' London attack, Trump says 'bloodshed must end'
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in San Leandro
Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert: How to help
Historic Berkeley church reopens after devastating fire
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
Show More
London responds to terror attack: 'We can't live in fear'
Ariana Grande makes emotional return to Manchester stage
7 dead, 21 in critical condition after London terror attacks
Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
Family of Australian tourist killed in San Francisco flying to Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Steve Kerr coaching Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
Golden State Warriors take on Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2
7 dead, 21 in critical condition after London terror attacks
More Video