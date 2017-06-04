Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann caught up with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench for the Warriors Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena on Sunday. The Dubs coach, who has been out since April with back issues, helped spark the Warriors to a 132-113 win. Game 3 is in Cleveland this Wednesday on ABC7.
