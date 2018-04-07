Steve Kerr says Warriors' effort better despite dropping second straight

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After saying his team put forth a "pathetic effort" in a blowout loss Thursday to the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his squad's effort was better after Saturday night's126-120 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.
"We're going to be all right," Kerr said, as his team now has a 6-9 record since March 9. "Tonight, we [were] playing a team that desperately needs to win. You can tell the teams around the league that have to win, they're getting after it. They're playing for their season. And our season begins next week, and we know that. So I'm not disappointed with the effort. I always want to win. We always want to win. But I liked the fight, especially in the second half, and I think we can take something out of this game."
Kerr had said after the loss to the Pacersthat "caring in general was the main problem." Warriors star Kevin Durant disagreed with that assessment, saying after that game, "I think everybody in this locker room cares about playing ball. I disagree with that, but I understand what he's doing."
Durant responded Saturday by scoring a game-high 41 points against the Pelicans, including 19 in the third quarter, but he had a costly turnover in the final minute that helped the Pelicans seal the win.
Speaking of the Warriors' sub.-500 record in recent weeks, Kerr said, "I'm not too worried about the record at this point, especially with all the injuries. These last couple weeks has been disjointed, lineup-wise, and from one night to the next, it has been different. I don't worry about that. We know the position we're in. We're in a good spot. We've just got to get a little better and start that fight from the beginning of the game and stay connected, and we're in good shape."
Warriors star Stephen Curry is sidelined with a knee injury and Kerr has said that he will miss the first round of the playoffs.
"I'm comfortable with our team," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "I know we're a damn good team. Excited to get started in the playoffs. That'll be good for us. But I'm comfortable with what we've got. I've got a lot of confidence in this group."
In all, the Warriors are ready for the playoffs to start, even if they don't yet know who they'll face in a tight Western Conference postseason race.
"It has been a long haul, for sure," Kerr said. "I was hoping that we would be heading into the playoffs healthy. Obviously, everyone wants that. But because we weren't able to, the last few weeks have been made more difficult. But this is all part of it -- it's all part of the journey. This is our journey this year. Every year is different. It has been a bumpy road, but here we are, and I'm really proud of our guys. We have 57 wins and a couple more games and a chance to go into next weekend relatively healthy, so we're in good shape."
