Stratton throws 5 strong as Giants beat A's 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chris Stratton pitched four-hit ball over five innings to lift the San Francisco Giants over the Oakland Athletics 3-0 in the finale of the three-game Bay Bridge exhibition series Tuesday night.

A 5-2-3 double play helped Stratton escape a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the first inning. The 27-year-old right-hander settled down nicely after that, facing one batter over the minimum over the next 4 1/3 innings.

Giants relievers Josh Osich, Cory Gearrin, Sam Dyson, Pierce Johnson and Derek Law combined for four innings of two-hit ball.

Law escaped a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the ninth.

Joe Panik led the game off for the Giants with a triple to right-center off Andrew Triggs, then scored on Brandon Belt's infield grounder.

Austin Jackson had a two-out, two-run single off Liam Hendricks in the fourth that extended the lead to 3-0.

Triggs struck out six and gave up three runs, five hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The A's (14-16) completed their third straight losing spring training. They've had three or more straight losing springs three times in Oakland history (1974-77 and 2009-11).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk has hurt his pitching elbow, and Dr. James Andrews is recommending he have Tommy John surgery. Puk was diagnosed with an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament by Dr. Doug Freedberg in Arizona, and Andrews was consulted to confirm the 22-year-old's injury.

Giants: RHP Julian Fernandez was diagnosed with a UCL injury, manager Bruce Bochy said. The flame-throwing 22-year-old prospect is seeking a second opinion, but will start the season on the DL. ... RHP Mark Melancon's status for opening day is uncertain. The 33-year-old closer who underwent right forearm surgery last September threw on flat ground Tuesday and is expected to do so again Wednesday. "We're hoping it's all good to go on Thursday, but we don't know right now if that will be the case," Bochy said. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija, who is expected to start the season on the DL with a strained pectoral, will throw on flat surfaces Wednesday and Thursday, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman will make his second consecutive opening day start Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland.

Giants: LHP Ty Blach will make his first career opening day start against LHP Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

---

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

