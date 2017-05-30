Discipline has been handed down to both San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper after a bench-clearing brawl during Monday's game at AT&T Park, according the Major League Baseball.Strickland received a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Harper with a pitch, and inciting the bench-clearing incident as well as fighting. Harper received a four-game suspension for charging the mound and throwing his helmet during the fight.Both will have to pay undisclosed fines.The suspensions are effective immediately. Both players have elected to appeal, so the respective discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is completed.