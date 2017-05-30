SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Giants' Strickland, Nationals' Harper disciplined after baseball brawl

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, prepares to hit San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP PHOTO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Discipline has been handed down to both San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper after a bench-clearing brawl during Monday's game at AT&T Park, according the Major League Baseball.

Strickland received a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Harper with a pitch, and inciting the bench-clearing incident as well as fighting. Harper received a four-game suspension for charging the mound and throwing his helmet during the fight.


Both will have to pay undisclosed fines.

RELATED: Punches thrown during Giants, Nationals game in San Francisco

The suspensions are effective immediately. Both players have elected to appeal, so the respective discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is completed.

Click here for more stories about the San Francisco Giants.
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsWashington NationalsMLBfightbaseballSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Harper, Strickland traded punches, Nationals beat Giants 3-0
Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
MLB hands down suspensions, fines for Nationals-Giants brawl
Miller: Dear Bryce Harper -- what were you thinking?!
Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland start bench-clearing brawl between Nats, Giants
Giants-Nats game may feature tense atmosphere
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
MLB hands down suspensions, fines for Nationals-Giants brawl
Derek Carr says he won't talk contract extension once training camp begins
Miller: Dear Bryce Harper -- what were you thinking?!
Cavs arrive in San Francisco to face Warriors in NBA Finals
More Sports
Top Stories
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
Cavs arrive in San Francisco to face Warriors in NBA Finals
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
Blue whale on Bolinas beach will be left to decompose
2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Wakefield HS investigating teddy bear hanging by noose
Show More
Ex-con gets 18 years for fatal shooting at birthday party in East Oakland
Emeryville unveils new vertical playground, second of its kind in US
Visalia man trying to break up fight fatally struck by car, family says
BART investigates rash of auto burglaries, vandalism
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep, slurring before DUI arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos