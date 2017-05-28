SPORTS

Takuma Sato of Japan wins 101st Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, In. --
Takuma Sato has won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Japanese driver who wrecked on the final lap while dueling Dario Franchitti for the lead in 2012 held off Helio Castroneves over the final laps. He gave Andretti Autosport its second consecutive victory and third in the last four years.

Sato screamed into his radio as he slowed down the front stretch, his Honda engine still under power after three others let go while their drivers were near the front of the race.

Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
