The social media reaction to DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors

NBA observers thought they were safe after digesting the news that LeBron James would go West to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Folks got too comfortable Monday, however, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors shook up the world again by adding yet another All-Star.

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with Golden State, league source tells ESPN.

- Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

That's right: free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins will leave the New Orleans Pelicans to join the Warriors for a season. Cousins may not be available until the winter, but that didn't stop people from wondering how the latest installment of Bay Area destruction would impact any and all basketball plans:

Western Conference players



The 3rd splash Brother . Let's go @boogiecousins

- Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Yeah man.... crazy!!! Santorini is a blast!

- Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 3, 2018

Wow

- Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 3, 2018

Man cmon man!!!!

- Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 3, 2018

pic.twitter.com/xHqasM7ZXV

- Sam Dekker (@dekker) July 3, 2018

Eastern Conference players



Well well the NBA is NUTS and also the best league lmao pic.twitter.com/zwtcgq9oZP

- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

There's still time to change your mind lol

- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Let's pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it

- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Miscellaneous



Free crab cakes every time the Warriors lose a game this season.

- Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) July 3, 2018

Flashback: Boogie's a self-proclaimed '3rd Splash Brother'
Flashback: Boogie's a self-proclaimed '3rd Splash Brother'
In 2014, DeMarcus Cousins tried to tell us years ago that he was the third splash brother, but Steph Curry doesn't approve.
