The social media reaction to DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with Golden State, league source tells ESPN.
- Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018
That's right: free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins will leave the New Orleans Pelicans to join the Warriors for a season. Cousins may not be available until the winter, but that didn't stop people from wondering how the latest installment of Bay Area destruction would impact any and all basketball plans:
Western Conference players
The 3rd splash Brother . Let's go @boogiecousins
- Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018
Yeah man.... crazy!!! Santorini is a blast!
- Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 3, 2018
Wow
- Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 3, 2018
Man cmon man!!!!
- Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 3, 2018
pic.twitter.com/xHqasM7ZXV
- Sam Dekker (@dekker) July 3, 2018
Eastern Conference players
Well well the NBA is NUTS and also the best league lmao pic.twitter.com/zwtcgq9oZP
- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018
There's still time to change your mind lol
- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018
Let's pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it
- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018
Miscellaneous
Free crab cakes every time the Warriors lose a game this season.
- Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) July 3, 2018
