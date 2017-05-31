SPORTS

The NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers

Did you know that Steph Curry and his brother play against each other in the NBA? (Tony Avelar/AP)

Did you know that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has a brother that also plays in the NBA?

Many of today's top NBA stars share the spotlight with their sibling. Pau Gasol who was once the go-to guy for the Memphis Grizzlies but now his younger brother Marc has been given the reins in Memphis.

Twin brothers Markieff and Marcus Morris played on the same team for a number of years before which might have confused opponents as to which brother they were guarding.

