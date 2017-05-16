OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Thousands of Oakland A's fan take advantage of $19.99 ballpark pass

The Oakland Athletics have sold so many tickets through a special summer promotion that they will soon have to shutoff sales to the offer. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics have made so many sales for a ballpark pass that they will soon have to stop selling the offer.

The last couple of years the A's offered this they sold 500, but this season, just since last Thursday, they have sold about 2,000 ballpark passes.

Here's how it works: you can buy a pass for the month of June for $19.99. With this pass you can attend every home game. You might be in standing room only, but you get to watch the game. If it isn't sold out, you get a seat. It's a sweet deal -- it only costs about $5 more than a single game ticket. Fans have figured it out and are scooping up the deals, which caught executives a bit off guard.


"The excitement and the demand was just off the charts. We were just totally surprised and this is the third year doing it, and really what happened is I think fans are starting to understand the environment around the Coliseum and that the fan experience has really improved since new A's President Dave Kaval came on," said Steve Fanelli, ticket sales and operations.

You can still get in on the deal, they are cutting off sales Wednesday at 5 p.m. After that, you can get on a waiting list, and if people opt out for July or August, the wait list will have the chance to buy.

