Thousands run in San Francisco's 106th annual Bay to Breakers foot race

The 106th annual Bay to Breakers race took place Sunday in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 106th annual Bay to Breakers race took place Sunday in San Francisco.

The wacky, one-of-a kind race in San Francisco challenged all types of runners from amateur to elite, but many were just there for the people watching and the experience. This year, the race celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Runners started at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets and ran about seven miles west across the city, finishing on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.

Organizers say 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators attended.

