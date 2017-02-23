Tom Brady creates 'suspect board' to find missing Super Bowl jersey

It looks like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has narrowed down his list of suspects who might have stolen his Super Bowl LI jersey.
Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium.
He posted his "suspect board" on Instagram on Wednesday, which included Patriots WR Julian Edelman, Lady Gaga and even Gollum from "Lord of the Rings."
