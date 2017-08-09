LITTLE LEAGUE

Sister city tradition brings San Mateo, Japanese youth baseball players together

EMBED </>More Videos

It's not your typical little league game. Young baseball players in San Mateo are facing off against a team from Toyonaka, Japan as part a sister city tradition. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's not your typical little league game. Young baseball players in San Mateo are facing off against a team from Toyonaka, Japan as part a sister city tradition.

RELATED: San Ramon little league team keeps World Series dream alive

The 11 and 12-year-olds from the San Mateo area try out for the goodwill team and those who make it take language and culture classes to prepare for their visitors-because this is about much more than baseball.

The kids from Japan actually stay with the families of the San Mateo players.
The catch is... they don't speak each other's languages.

The kids say it's fun trying to communicate with gestures and pictures... and when all else fails, Google translate.

The baseball game is played every other year... and the cities take turns hosting.

That means in 2019, the San Mateo team gets to go to Japan.

Organizers with the Sister City Association say it's amazing to see how nervous the kids are when they first arrive in Toyonaka and how quickly they adjust and become friends with their hosts.

San Mateo and Toyonaka have been sister cities since 1963.

The baseball exchange started in 1979.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on baseball.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbaseballcool kidschildrencompetitionjapanu.s. & worldSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LITTLE LEAGUE
San Ramon Little League team keeps World Series dream alive
Team from San Ramon to play in Little League West Regionals
Danville Aces to play in Little League Intermediate World Series
Kids name their little league team 'The Illuminati'
Marin Co. sea level study paints apocalyptic picture for future generations
More little league
SPORTS
Sporting KC beats San Jose on penalties in USOC semis
Orioles look to regain some ground in Oakland
San Ramon Little League team keeps World Series dream alive
Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1
More Sports
Top Stories
East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
SF police officer saves life of spectator at Stephen Curry event
Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1
EXCLUSIVE: SF veteran struggles to get adopted daughter permanent residency in U.S.
Major deadline looming for San Francisco soft story retrofits
Gas prices on the rise in the Bay Area, all of California
155-year-old tombstone found near SF home
Show More
Highway 4 closed near Discovery Bay after car chase suspect jumped in water
Residents, businesses prepare for Outside Lands in SF
Bay Area lawmakers react to North Korea threat
Bay Area astronomers heading north for solar eclipse
Google firing sparks potential lawsuits over gender pay gap, discrimination
More News
Top Video
East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
Residents, businesses prepare for Outside Lands in SF
Major deadline looming for San Francisco soft story retrofits
More Video