SPORTS

Transgender boy with girls wrestling title: 'I don't cheat'

EMBED </>More News Videos

A transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title says he is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.

DALLAS --
A transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.

Mack Beggs said in an interview that aired Sunday on ESPN that he competes against girls only because the state's governing body for public high school sports requires him to wrestle under the gender listed on his birth certificate.

Asked if he was taking the amount of testosterone he wanted while transitioning to male, Beggs said he was "holding back because of wrestling."

"I want to do it fairly," he said. "I don't want to cheat. That's not something I do. I don't cheat."

The 17-year-old Beggs won the 110-pound girls title as a junior at Euless Trinity High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He could face a legal challenge during his senior wrestling season.

University Interscholastic League rules allow Beggs to compete while taking testosterone, but school superintendents and athletic directors voted overwhelmingly last year on the gender requirement.

"We asked them is it OK if this transgender, this trans male were to take testosterone while transitioning and that's what we got, 'They can take it, but they can only compete on what's on their birth certificate,'" Beggs said. "That's when we were like, 'Well, then, there goes us asking if I can compete on the males.'"

Jim Baudhuin, an attorney and Dallas-area wrestling parent, has filed a lawsuit seeking to keep Beggs from competing against girls. The lawsuit mostly takes aim at the UIL for allowing Beggs to face girls while on testosterone.

After the lawsuit was filed, two girls forfeited their matches against Beggs at the regional tournament leading into the state meet. All four opponents wrestled Beggs at state, but some parents complained that it wasn't fair. There were some boos in the crowd after Beggs won the state title.

Beggs said the girls who forfeited at regionals were forced into that decision by their parents.

"It's not like I'm doing this because I want to, like, call myself a boy and just dominate all these girls," Beggs said. "What do I get out of that? I don't get anything out of that. I was put in this position. Change the laws and then watch me wrestle boys."

Beggs said wrestling became an outlet for him as he struggled with gender identity.

"I want to wrestle," he said. "Doesn't matter who you put in front of me, you come in front of me, want to wrestle, all right, let's wrestle. Let's go. That's all I want to do."
Related Topics:
sportstransgenderwrestlingu.s. & worldcompetition
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Draymond Green: Knicks' axing of in-game music 'completely disrespectful'
Knicks nix in-game music, video, other entertainment in first half
Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks 112-105
Steve Kerr: Warriors will let Matt Barnes' legal issues play out
More Sports
Top Stories
Dozens displaced after fire at Vallejo hotel
Some San Francisco Fillmore Street businesses closing
Stephen Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks
Fire under BART tracks halts service at Walnut Creek station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
FBI director asked DOJ to refute Trump's wiretapping claims, sources say
2-year-old girl's finger cut off by escalator in Seattle
Show More
Napa cafe sells wine-infused coffee
Protesters clash in Berkeley over Pres. Trump
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
Trump flashes anger over Sessions recusal, Russia stories in Oval Office meeting
Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims died from smoke inhalation
More News
Top Video
Some San Francisco Fillmore Street businesses closing
Napa cafe sells wine-infused coffee
2-year-old girl's finger cut off by escalator in Seattle
Fire under BART tracks halts service at Walnut Creek station
More Video