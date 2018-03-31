SPORTS
espn

Trout, Cozart each drive in 2 as Angels top A's, 8-3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mike Trout had three hits and two RBI, Zack Cozart also drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles finished with 12 hits. Albert Pujols had two hits and two RBI, and No. 9 batter Rene Rivera had two hits and scored two runs.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while improving to 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts against Oakland.

Cozart, who signed a $38 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles in free agency, helped the Angels get off to a fast start. He tripled and scored on Trout's double in the first. He also hit a two-run double in a three-run sixth as Los Angeles jumped out a 7-0 lead.

A's starter Daniel Mengden (0-1) was charged with six runs, five earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also threw two wild pitches.

Oakland stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position.

The A's rallied with in the bottom of the sixth after the first two batters were retired. Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run single and Matt Chapman followed with an RBI double off Cam Bedrosian.

Boog Powell then struck out swinging with runners at second and third to end the inning.

Oakland brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in seventh, but former A's reliever Jim Johnson struck out Matt Olson to end the inning.

WORTH NOTING

Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia moved past former A's and Angels manager Dick Williams for 21st all-time with his 1,572nd win. ... The A's acquired RHP Josh Lucas from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for RHP Casey Meisner. The A's optioned Lucas to Triple-A Nashville. ... Angels RHP Luke Bard pitched a scoreless ninth in his major league debut.

HE SAID

"There's not a ton to go on. Our reports from Japan are that he could be upwards of 100 mph, with a good split and he knows what he's doing. We'll get a first-hand look at it tomorrow, but usually you have a better idea going to the plate what you're going to see. In this case, maybe not so much." -- A's manager Bob Melvin on facing two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani on Sunday.

LABOR LEADER HONORED

The A's honored civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chavez on what would have been his 91st birthday, a state holiday in California. About 200 of his relatives attended the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: INF Ian Kinsler was placed on the disabled list with a groin sprain. INF Nolan Fontana was promoted from the minors.

Athletics: OF Matt Joyce (ankle soreness) was in Saturday's lineup as a DH.

UP NEXT

Ohtani makes his major league pitching debut in Sunday's series finale. He'll be opposed by RHP Daniel Gossett.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Video
Chapman robs Pujols of base hit
Chapman robs Pujols of base hit
Albert Pujols hits a line drive down the third-base line, but Matt Chapman dives to stop the ball and throws a strike to first to get the out.

Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlblos angeles angels
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Angels' Ohtani gets first start on mound against A's
Klay Thompson (thumb) says he'll play Saturday vs. the Kings
Warriors help dedicate court to late SF Mayor Lee
More Sports
Top Stories
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Show More
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Man left bloodied in attack outside Berkeley bar
Tillerson, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
Fremont police say drive-thru argument led to shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos