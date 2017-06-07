GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Vendors selling Golden State Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs run

Taking care of Warriors fans' needs has become an annual tradition at Maribel, a second-hand boutique on Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Taking care of Warriors fans' needs has become an annual tradition at Maribel, a second-hand boutique on Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue.

"This is three years in the running," store owner Anne Hartford said. "This is a demand of the neighborhood. They love it. It just gets them going, makes people happy."
It helps that Hartford surrounds herself with Warriors fans.

"She's a calming force s well as a cheering force," Donna Wulkan said. Her dog 'India' will be watching, at least according to her human companion. "She wags her tail, her whole back end wiggles," Wulkan said.

Carl Williams wouldn't be out and about on game day without some serious warriors gear, and his favorite player up front.

T-shirt salesman Geraldo Camara is hoping for a finals sweep, and doesn't care if that would mean less business for him. "I could go spend more time with my family, instead of being out here all day long," he said.

Fernando Delgado isn't feeling bad for the Cavaliers after losing two to the Warriors. "I'm a Warrior fan. No, there's no sympathy here," he said.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
