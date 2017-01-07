OAKLAND RAIDERS

VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Raiders rookie Connor Cook
The Oakland Raiders face off against the Houston Texans in an epic NFL wildcard game on ABC7 with coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. (KGO)

OAKLAND (KGO) --
Injuries, relocation rumors and lineup changes don't mean a thing to the Oakland Raiders. The Silver and Black have their game faces on for the showdown in Houston as rookie Connor Cook is set to make NFL history.

WATCH LIVE: Raiders vs. Texans pre-game coverage starts at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC7

Here are 7 Things to know about the man who will lead the Raiders through the big game:

1. Cook will be the first rookie in the modern era to make his first career start in the postseason.

2. Cook had a great NFL debut last Sunday and was 14 of 21 with 150 yards and 1 touchdown.

3.He's the winningest quarterback in Michigan State History with 34 victories.

4. He beat Stanford 20-24 in the 2014 Rose Bowl.

5. The rookie was named offensive MVP in the 2013 Big Ten Championship game.

6. Cook was drafted in the 4th Round (100th overall) by the Raiders in 2016.

7. He's got a talented family. Cook's dad played tight end at Indiana University. His mom and sister played college basketball.

Click here for all ABC7 News stories, photos and videos on the Oakland Raiders.
