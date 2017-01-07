Injuries, relocation rumors and lineup changes don't mean a thing to the Oakland Raiders. The Silver and Black have their game faces on for the showdown in Houston as rookie Connor Cook is set to make NFL history.Here are 7 Things to know about the man who will lead the Raiders through the big game:Cook will be the first rookie in the modern era to make his first career start in the postseason.Cook had a great NFL debut last Sunday and was 14 of 21 with 150 yards and 1 touchdown.He's the winningest quarterback in Michigan State History with 34 victories.He beat Stanford 20-24 in the 2014 Rose Bowl.The rookie was named offensive MVP in the 2013 Big Ten Championship game.Cook was drafted in the 4th Round (100th overall) by the Raiders in 2016.He's got a talented family. Cook's dad played tight end at Indiana University. His mom and sister played college basketball.