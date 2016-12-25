GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: 7 things to know about the Warriors, Cavs rivalry
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in a Christmas Day rematch after a historic 2015 NBA finals. (KGO)

CLEVELAND (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have a long and sorted history. Rivals on and off the court, these two teams face off on Christmas Day in a highly anticipated rematch following the historic 2015 NBA finals where the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to snatch the title from the Dubs.

WATCH: The Dubs take on the Cavaliers at 11:30 a.m.; Pre-game coverage starts at 11 a.m. on ABC7

Here are 7 things you need to know before the big game:

1. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 89-83 last Christmas.
2. The Cavs made the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to win it in 7 games.
3.Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are all averaging more than 20 points per game.
4. Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith is out of the game due to a fractured thumb.
5. LeBron James is averaging more than 25 points per game.
6. The Warriors lead the NBA with over 30 assists per game.
7. Seven of the last eight MVP awards have gone to either LeBron James (4), Stephen Curry (2) or Kevin Durant (1.)

PHOTOS: 2016 Warriors fan pics
Click here for all of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland CavaliersNBAchristmasholidayOaklandOhio
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
LeBron, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
Tyronn Lue: Cavs-Warriors could be on par with Celtics-Lakers rivalry
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
LeBron, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
Packers-Lions game for NFC North flexed to 'Sunday Night Football'
Source: Niners' Carlos Hyde has torn MCL
Michael Floyd excited after Patriots debut: 'It feels great'
James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
More Sports
Top Stories
James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Raiders QB Derek Carr suffers broken fibula,'out indefinitely'
Two killed, five injured in San Jose crash
Obama: Hanukkah Has Inspired US 'Tradition of Religious Freedom'
Santa Clara Co. assessor angered by missing toys
Show More
Trump announces intent to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering broken right fibula
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
Tyronn Lue: Cavs-Warriors could be on par with Celtics-Lakers rivalry
More News
Top Video
Santa Clara Co. assessor angered by missing toys
EXCLUSIVE: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SFPD chief
Clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward store
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
More Video