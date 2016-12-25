VIDEO: 7 things to know about the Warriors, Cavs rivalry

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have a long and sorted history. Rivals on and off the court, these two teams face off on Christmas Day in a highly anticipated rematch following the historic 2015 NBA finals where the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to snatch the title from the Dubs.Here are 7 things you need to know before the big game:The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 89-83 last Christmas.The Cavs made the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to win it in 7 games.Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are all averaging more than 20 points per game.Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith is out of the game due to a fractured thumb.LeBron James is averaging more than 25 points per game.The Warriors lead the NBA with over 30 assists per game.Seven of the last eight MVP awards have gone to either LeBron James (4), Stephen Curry (2) or Kevin Durant (1.)