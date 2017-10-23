  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
A video of a California high school football team making a patriotic entrance to their homecoming game has gone viral.

RIDGECREST, California --
A video of a high school football team in California's Kern County making a patriotic entrance at their homecoming game has gone viral.

On Friday, the pre-game walkout by the Sherman E Burroughs High School football team consisted of each player carrying an American flag onto the field while Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA played in the background.

RELATED: 'You've crossed the line' NFL fans burn gear, tickets in response to anthem protests

California native Tina Marie recorded the moment of American pride and shared it to her Facebook account saying, "Homecoming At Burroughs High School. You will tear up... GOD BLESS THE USA ..."


And Marie was right, many Facebook users took to her comments and private messages to tell her how sweet they thought her video was and how it made them tear up.

Since the video's posting, it's been viewed more than 4 million times and shared more than 120,000 times.

RELATED: 'Those kids have every right to protest' says WWII vet who took a knee

It was an even greater victory for the team, as they went on to defeat Oaks Hill High School 20-17.

Click here for more stories and videos about national anthem protests.

Storyful contributed to this post.
