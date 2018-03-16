  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Check out the progress made on the Warriors' new SF home

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction workers are working hard to make The Golden State Warriors' new home look more like a state-of-the-art NBA stadium with each passing day.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The new San Francisco Home of the Golden State Warriors is on track for completion in the summer of 2019.

Hundreds of construction workers are working hard to make it look more like a state-of-the-art NBA stadium with each passing day.

RELATED: Larry Beil gets tour of New Golden State Warriors arena in SF

ABC7 News asked Warriors President Rick Welts, "Is it like watching your baby grow?" He laughed and responded, "Unfortunately, the gestation period is a lot longer than nine months."

Try five years to bring the Chase Center from the drawing board to the bleachers. When finished, the arena will seat 18,000 fans. It will feature 44 suites, 32 court side lounges and 60 theater boxes.

VIDEO: Construction on track for Warriors' new home in SF
EMBED More News Videos

The new San Francisco Home of the Golden State Warriors is on track for completion in the summer of 2019.



"We're actually right where the seats will be installed, and we're in the upper bowl," said Welts.

But it's designed for more than just basketball. By moving parts around, the arena will also be able to host concerts in an intimate 4,000-seat concert hall.

He says, "When you arrive, you're going to feel like you're coming to more of a concert or cultural event much more than you're coming to sports event."
But sports will take top billing, with a team that's won two out of the last three NBA Finals.

Fans, team executives and players will be in close proximity, with the upper bowl seats near the executive offices and the practice facility.

RELATED: Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF

And Welts says season ticket holders from Oracle Arena seem willing to travel. "Results are early but something close to like 90 percent of our existing ticket holders who've had an opportunity to visit and choose their seats have done that an chose to be season ticket holders here."

When the Warriors are idle, the arena will be able to host 150 other events per year -- shows, concerts and family events.

The Chase Center is estimated to cost at least $1 billion. It is scheduled to open in time for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAconstructionbasketballMission BaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss 2 weeks for rib injury
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video