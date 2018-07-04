10 minutes + 37 hot dogs = 5th title for @OMGitsMIKI 🏆🌭 pic.twitter.com/MGGeeYUHW9 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2018

San Jose's Joey "Jaws" Chestnut set a world record at the 102nd annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.The defending champion consumed 74 franks and buns in just 10 minutes at the Independence Day event on New York's Coney Island.This is Chestnut's 11th win.New York native and defending champion Miki Sudo chomped down 37 hotdogs and buns, making her a five time winner of the women's contest.Chestnut and Sudo each took home the coveted mustard belt and $10,000 for their eating prowess.