This heartwarming moment is punctuated by sadness once you realize why Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is praying with a young fan. Get your tissues ready.Bruce Harris, the brother of Mavericks guard Devin Harris, unfortunately, died in a Dallas car crash Thursday.Harris was back at American Airlines Center in Dallas Monday, as the team faced off against the Warriors after being given a leave of absence after his brother died.Curry is seen embracing and possibly praying with Bruce's son Brayden -- a touching moment before the Monday night basketball game.Watch the video in the player above to witness the genuine moment between an NBA star and a fan in need.