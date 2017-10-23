GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Stephen Curry consoles grieving nephew of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris

This heartwarming moment is punctuated by sadness once you realize why Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is praying with a young fan. Get your tissues ready. (KGO)

DALLAS (KGO) --
This heartwarming moment is punctuated by sadness once you realize why Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is praying with a young fan. Get your tissues ready.

Bruce Harris, the brother of Mavericks guard Devin Harris, unfortunately, died in a Dallas car crash Thursday.

Harris was back at American Airlines Center in Dallas Monday, as the team faced off against the Warriors after being given a leave of absence after his brother died.

Curry is seen embracing and possibly praying with Bruce's son Brayden -- a touching moment before the Monday night basketball game.

Watch the video in the player above to witness the genuine moment between an NBA star and a fan in need.
