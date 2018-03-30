OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors play in Sacramento Saturday night and coach Steve Kerr spoke to his players about whether they'd join in on the Stephon Clark protests.
RELATED: Warriors coach sounds off on social issues
Kerr says players are free to participate.
RELATED: Doctor hired by family says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind
"If they wanted to be part of anything that's going on, that it's something that they should discuss," he said. "I'm very much aware of what's been going on in Sacramento and very supportive of the protest."
Former Warrior Matt Barnes is asking his former teammates to join a noon rally in Sacramento Saturday.
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
The Kings have had two games delayed because of protests over the deadly police shooting.
Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.