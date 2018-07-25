VIDEO: Warriors' Kevin Durant surprises kids on Alaska Airlines flight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Can you imagine getting on a flight, minding your business, and all of the sudden Kevin Durant appears? Sounds super cool right? Well, a group of lucky Alaska Airlines passengers got a special opportunity to chill with KD in the sky.
He surprised a group of kids who were heading to Las Vegas for an AAU tournament.
He hopped on the plane, surprising kids with gifts and autographs.
His sponsors, Nike and Alaska Airlines made the trip possible.
