GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC

EMBED </>More News Videos

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant talked to ABC7 News' Mike Shumann about his return to OKC after the Dubs beat Thunder on Saturday. (KGO)

By
OKLAHOMA CITY (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant talked to ABC7 News' Mike Shumann after the Dubs beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

I think the boos are disguised as cheers. We spent some great times together. I always put this city first when I played, I always put the fans first along with my teammates," Durant said. "I know what I did wasn't a popular decision, so I respect them for being loyal fans to their team."



Durant said before the game he didn't expect a warm reception. He knows how passionate the fans are, and they are part of why he has such fond memories of Oklahoma City.

Still, many fans have fond memories of Durant's time in Oklahoma City. He won the 2014 MVP award, was a four-time scoring champion, led the team to the NBA Finals in 2012 and is a member of the state's Hall of Fame. "He did do a lot of good stuff for the city," Chris Cordova of Edmond, Oklahoma, said. "I'm not going to discount that at all."
Watch the video player above for the full interview.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsbasketballNBAOklahoma City Thunderkevin durantOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Kevin Durant eats at restaurant after request to rent it out denied
Kevin Durant's mom hurt by 'vicious things' said in return to OKC
Durant leads Warriors to win in return to Oklahoma City
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Wayne Simmonds' OT goal lifts Flyers over Sharks 2-1
Quentin Moses one of three people to die in house fire
Source: Rays add injured Nathan Eovaldi on 1-year, $2M contract
Sources: Nuggets get Mason Plumlee in trade with Blazers
More Sports
Top Stories
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Show More
Kevin Durant hears it from Thunder fans, then leads Warriors to win
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Highway 17 partially reopens, slide fears continue
More News
Top Video
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
More Video