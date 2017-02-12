VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC

Complete highlight reel from last night's win ? pic.twitter.com/wlH8XAHYia — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) February 12, 2017

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant talked to ABC7 News' Mike Shumann after the Dubs beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.I think the boos are disguised as cheers. We spent some great times together. I always put this city first when I played, I always put the fans first along with my teammates," Durant said. "I know what I did wasn't a popular decision, so I respect them for being loyal fans to their team."Durant said before the game he didn't expect a warm reception. He knows how passionate the fans are, and they are part of why he has such fond memories of Oklahoma City.Still, many fans have fond memories of Durant's time in Oklahoma City. He won the 2014 MVP award, was a four-time scoring champion, led the team to the NBA Finals in 2012 and is a member of the state's Hall of Fame. "He did do a lot of good stuff for the city," Chris Cordova of Edmond, Oklahoma, said. "I'm not going to discount that at all."