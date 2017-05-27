VIDEO: Watch incredible time lapse drawing of Warriors' Steph Curry at ABC7

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2044074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

To celebrate the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC7 for the third straight year, one of our very talented artists drew an amazing likeness of Steph Curry in chalk. Check out the time lapse video in the player above and watch #30 come to life! (KGO)