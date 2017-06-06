The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek is hosting a Warriors basketball camp next month.The facility features four full courts, half courts, a workout and fitness area.Their basketball camps are getting more and more popular with 3rd through 8th graders, and while it doesn't happen often, some lucky kids have gotten to see Stephen Curry working out."They're in heaven; after he leaves they're fighting to sit in the chair he sat in, to touch the court that he walked on and that sort of thing. You forget sometime what it is like to be a kid and have a hero like that standing just feet away from you, it's pretty special," Mike Samuels said.Last year, Under Armor brought the Stephen Curry SC30 Camp to the Fieldhouse with Curry hosting the nation's best college point guards.Clickfor more information on the camp.