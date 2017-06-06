GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek hosting Warriors basketball camp

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek is hosting a Warriors basketball camp next month.

The facility features four full courts, half courts, a workout and fitness area.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Their basketball camps are getting more and more popular with 3rd through 8th graders, and while it doesn't happen often, some lucky kids have gotten to see Stephen Curry working out.

"They're in heaven; after he leaves they're fighting to sit in the chair he sat in, to touch the court that he walked on and that sort of thing. You forget sometime what it is like to be a kid and have a hero like that standing just feet away from you, it's pretty special," Mike Samuels said.

Last year, Under Armor brought the Stephen Curry SC30 Camp to the Fieldhouse with Curry hosting the nation's best college point guards.

Click here for more information on the camp.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
