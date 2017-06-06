GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek hosts summer basketball camps

The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek is hosting a Warriors basketball camp next month. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Want to be like Steph Curry -- you should visit the Ultimate Field House in Walnut Creek. It's a basketball player's dream come true.

It has four full courts, half courts, a workout and fitness area, and its focus is on kids who love the game. Their basketball camps are getting more and more popular for third and eighth graders.

While it doesn't happen often, some lucky kids have gotten to see Curry working out.

"They're in heaven; after he leaves they're fighting to sit in the chair he sat in, to touch the court that he walked on and that sort of thing. You forget sometimes what it is like to be a kid and have a hero like that standing just feet away from you, it's pretty special," Mike Samuels said.

Last year, Under Armour brought the Stephen Curry SC30 Camp to the Fieldhouse with Curry hosting the nation's best college point guards. They hope to see that again next year.

