Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors begin their championship quest with Game 1 of the best-of-seven first round against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena on Saturday.

The Warriors beat the Spurs 113-92.

Catch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs between the Warriors and Spurs Monday at 7:30 p.m. only on ABC7!

